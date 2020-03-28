VIP AUDIO 3/27 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: It’s all about that pace – Full artistic analysis of Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 36 promo from this week’s Monday Night Raw (49 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 36 promo from this week’s Monday Night Raw. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and analyzes the promo frame by frame with specific discussion points including Orton’s pace and cadence, his use of body language to emphasize certain parts of the promo, heel contradiction to get heat, speaking truth as a heel, the holistic layout of the promo, the importance of an invested Randy Orton, and more. Enjoy!

