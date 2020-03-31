VIP AUDIO 3/31 – WKH – The News: WWE considers big change to Raw and Smackdown presentation, Roman lashes out at “haters,” AEW introduces new singles title and reveals half of brackets, AEW and NXT previews, Raw ratings dip again, NWA, ROH (25 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: WWE considers big change to Raw and Smackdown presentation, Roman Reigns lashes out at “haters,” AEW introduces new singles title and reveals half of brackets, AEW and NXT previews for Wednesday night, Raw ratings dip again, NWA Power features a 2018 empty arena match with a newly edited presentation, ROH reveals its plans for weekly TV series without fresh matches, and more.

