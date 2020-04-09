VIP AUDIO 4/8 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk NXT including Gargano vs. Ciampa and a #1 contenders ladder match for the NXT Women’s championship, the pros and cons of a Charlotte Flair NXT run, more (112 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP, Trav and Rich give their thoughts on the few minutes of AEW Dynamite that was watched. Rich fills Travis in on NXT’s show from tonight, which featured Gargano vs. Ciampa and a #1 contenders ladder match for the NXT Women’s championship. The pros and cons of a Charlotte Flair NXT run. The B.A. mailbag.

