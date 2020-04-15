VIP AUDIO 4/14 – WKH – The News: McMahon named an advisor to President Trump to “restart economy,” clarification regarding Florida “essential” classification and WWE ownership in XFL, Moxley-Hager hype, Raw ratings (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at a ton of news including Vince McMahon being named an advisor to President Trump to help “restart economy,” some clarification on key issues regarding Florida’s “essential” classification of WWE and the WWE ownership stake in the XFL, plus Tony Khan makes a big declaration about the Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager match, full Wednesday night preview for NXT vs. AEW, and an update on the status of AEW Double or Nothing.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO