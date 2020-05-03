VIP AUDIO 5/2 – WKH – News & 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: End of Dusty as TNA booker, Hardy-Lita-Edge latest, TNA Impact retreats from Monday nights and an assessment of what went wrong, the industry reacts, WM butyrate drops (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-Wade Keller Hotline (5-13-2005): Keller discusses the circumstances and ramifications of the end of Dusty Rhodes’s term as TNA booker, who potential replacements could be, and whether he got a fair shake in the spot. Also, major potential changes for TNA are coming within weeks with their TV situation, including some major potential upgrades… The very latest on the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge situation including predictions on what might happen Monday on Raw and whether there is a chance Hardy will end up part of this storyline on WWE TV before all is said and done… Details and analysis of Jim Cornette being forced into a five-week hiatus due to tantrums behind the scenes in Ohio Valley Wrestling and a belief that he was burned out and needed a break… Thoughts on Ring of Honor’s debut in New York City… And more… (25 min.)

-Wade Keller Hotline – The News (5-3-2010): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of TNA Impact, the final edition of TNA Impact on Monday night. At least they gave us a show that took away a lot of the hope that the show two weeks ago instilled. It was a show full of ambiguity, mixed signals, nonsense, letdowns, and confusion which led to exhaustion and apathy. (28 min.)

-Wade Keller Hotline – The News (5-4-2010): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at some top news headlines including TNA’s announcement of moving back to Thursdays and their press release comments, plus items on RVD’s next title defense, the next TNA PPV line-up, Bret Hart comments on his WWE return and his future, the Great Khali’s plans, a WWE bomb threat, and more. (12 min.)

-Wade Keller Hotline – The News (5-5-2010): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the headlines of the last 24 hours including Mick Foley criticizing Triple H, Jim Cornette speaking out about TNA and Love Sponge and Hulk Hogan, analysis of the latest fan voting at the TNA website, RVD and Jim Ross comments on Impact’s schedule change, Impact ratings analysis, and more. (16 min.)

-Wade Keller Hotline – The News (5-6-2010): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the headlines of the last 24 hours including the 12 percent drop in WrestleMania’s buyrate this year, Vince McMahon’s explanation for it, and whether his reasoning covers all bases and makes any sense. Also, the latest on the WWE Network, Smackdown on SyFy, NXT’s sinking ratings, Over the Edge’s line-up, and Chris Jericho’s flirtation with TNA flying under the radar. (11 min.)

