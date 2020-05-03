VIP AUDIO 5/3 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Consistency is key – The artistry of Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite (48 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The artistry of Lance Archer. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and analyzes the artistry of the Lance Archer character with specific discussion points including Archer’s look, the success of Jake Roberts as his manager, his in-ring style, the consistency within the art of his character across the full spectrum of his performance, inconsistent wrestling characters, Archer’s future in AEW, and more. Enjoy!

