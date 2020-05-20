5/20 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Moxley vs. Dark Order’s 10, Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix, Roberts and Arn sitdown interview, Hardy vs. Guevara, Marko vs. MJF, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

MAY 20, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will broadcast live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019, and will be home to Dynamite for the foreseeable future.

Road to Double or Nothing

AEW Dark Results

Hikaru Shida defeated Dani Jordyn

QT Marshall defeated clutch Adams

Marko Stunt defeated Jason Cade

Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Musa & Lee Johnson

Fenix defeated “The Captain” Shawn Dean

Luther defeated Jon Cruz

Private Party defeated Ryan Rembrandt & Mike Reed

Sammy Guevara defeated Alan Angels

Darby Allin defeated Serpentico

AEW Dynamite Matches and Segments

Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson sitdown interview

Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix

Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy

Jon Moxley vs. 10

MJF vs. Marko Stunt

Nyla Rose & Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander

.@JonMoxley is looking to take out 10 tonight on Dynamite. But, @Pres10Vance has been on a winning streak – can he bring home the W for the Dark Order? Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/CHuWZ1rztQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 20, 2020

Two of Pro Wrestling’s All-Time Best Talkers

AEW’s website is previewing the Arn Anderson (representing Cody) and Jake Roberts (representing Lance Archer) interview segment as follows:

[T]his week on “Dynamite”, in a rather momentous situation, Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson will sit-down together and verbally have it out on behalf of their clients. With Cody and Lance Archer’s “Double or Nothing” collision just a few days away, their respective mentors will have a not so private tete a tete that will likely get ugly. Roberts, as evidenced by his comments regarding Brandi Rhodes, has no filter; there is no line he will not cross, and no button he will not push when playing his games. He will poke the bear over and over and over again until that bear responds, and where he once would have retaliated himself, now Jake has Lance Archer there to choke the bear out. Now where Jake is mean and nasty, a cruel monster of a man, Arn is cerebral, calculating, choosing his words for maximum impact as opposed to maximum carnage. He can verbally dissect a man without raising the timbre of his voice, but with a look in his eye that is still as intimidating as it was decades ago. What path this sit-down will take is anyone’s guess, but it will no doubt be a thrilling journey for all who witness it. This is not to be missed!

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/fNZwIdVVXu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 20, 2020

Final Thoughts

This week is the go home show for Saturday’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view, which will feature three championship matchups (Men’s, Women’s, TNT), a money in the bank style ladder match, and The Inner Circle vs. Matt Hardy & The Elite in a “Stadium Stampede” match. All of the feuds will be represented and advanced on tonight’s show, though neither Lance Archer nor Cody Rhodes have been advertised. Their TNT Championship match will be promoted in an interview with Archer’s manager, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and Cody’s advisor, Arn Anderosn.

Match of the Night Prediction (Double or Nothing): As I’ve written here before this match presents some interesting booking scenarios, and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Both of these guys are great workers and will put on a hell of a show.

Match of the Night prediction (Dynamite): Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix. I’m a huge fan of both of these guys and I’m excited to see how they blend their two extremely different styles.

