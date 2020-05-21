News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/20 – East Coast Cast #502 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the unfortunate death of former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, where the women’s division goes without Becky, Jake Roberts getting himself over, more (100 min)

May 21, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Cam and Trav discuss the unfortunate death of former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard who drowned in the ocean after making sure his son was safe. Wrestlers and fans paid their respects. Some thoughts on Shad’s post-WWE career. Where does the women’s division go without Becky? Double or Nothing is this weekend, and the fellas give thoughts on the matches and gimmicks. Jake Roberts is getting himself over and not the guy he is paid to get over. Lance Archer isn’t a main event act anyway. Live calls and more.

