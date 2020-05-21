VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1669 (May 21, 2020): Keller’s cover story on AEW’s PPV tough-sell, Mitchell column on Best Wrestling Match claim, Parks on wrestlers getting more TV time lately, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1669

Cover-dated May 21, 2020

LINK: 1669 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on AEW’s uphill challenge to get fans to spend $50 on a PPV on Saturday… Bruce Mitchell’s column on WWE marketing Edge vs. Randy Orton as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever… Greg Parks feature column looking at wrestling spotlighted more during empty-venue era… Keller’s NWA on USA, AEW Dynamite, WWE Raw, and WWE Smackdown reviews…. More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)