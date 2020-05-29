VIP AUDIO 5/28 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Are pro wrestlers hypocrites for speaking out against bullying when there’s so many insults on promos? Was it wrong call to change AEW Women’s Title? Kurt Angle in AEW? WWE Women’s Tag Titles poorly featured? More (18 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the AEW-NXT ratings and then answers mailbag questions on these topics: Are pro wrestlers hypocrites for speaking out against bullying when there’s so many insults on promos? Was it wrong call to change AEW Women’s Title? Kurt Angle in AEW? WWE Women’s Tag Titles poorly featured? And more.

