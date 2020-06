VIP AUDIO 6/10 – WKH – AEW Dynamite TV Review: Cody vs. Marq Quen, FTR and Young Bucks, Mox-Taz angle, Jericho on commentary, Colt visits Dark Order locker room, Orange Cassidy beaten to a pulp, more (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Cody vs. Marq Quen, FTR and The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley-Taz angle, Chris Jericho on commentary, Colt Cabana visits the Dark Order locker room, Orange Cassidy beaten to a pulp, MJF-Gunns, Darby and Tony Hawk, Natural Nightmares spat, more.

