VIP AUDIO 6/12 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: True story behind Austin refusing to lose to Lesnar and walking out of WWE, circumstances surrounding Mr. Wrestling 2 unmasking, and historical analysis on Cena vs. RVD match from One Night Stand 2 (55 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: The true story behind Stone Cold Steve Austin refusing to lose to Brock Lesnar and walking out of the WWE, the circumstances surrounding Mr. Wrestling 2 unmasking and why it didn’t work, and historical analysis on the John Cena vs. RVD match from One Night Stand 2. Other topics include Vince McMahon’s relationship with top stars and the politics behind Rey Mysterio unmasking in WCW. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

