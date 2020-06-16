News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1673 (June 16, 2020): Keller’s cover story on Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Backlash Staff Roundtable Reviews, Parks on NXT’s new guard, Keller’s Pg. 2 News

June 16, 2020


PWTorch Newsletter #1673

Cover-dated June 16, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s NEWLY REDESIGNED AND REFORMATTED edition of the PWTorch Newsletter #1673, cover-dated June 16, 2020, includes the following features:

  • Wade Keller’s newsletter-exclusive cover story on the innovative execution of and reaction to the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.
  • WWE Backlash PPV Staff Roundtable Reviews
  • Keller’s Backlash PPV Report with star ratings
  • Keller’s “Page 2 News” column with a first-person take on the week’s top stories
  • Greg Parks’s full-page newsletter-exclusive column looking at the new guard rising in NXT
  • Keller’s newsletter-exclusive End Notes with reaction to Paul Heyman news and in-house notes
  • Keller’s TV Summaries with analysis of Smackdown, AEW, NXT, and Raw

