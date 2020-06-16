VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1673 (June 16, 2020): Keller’s cover story on Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Backlash Staff Roundtable Reviews, Parks on NXT’s new guard, Keller’s Pg. 2 News

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1673

Cover-dated June 16, 2020

This week's NEWLY REDESIGNED AND REFORMATTED edition of the PWTorch Newsletter #1673, cover-dated June 16, 2020, includes the following features:



Wade Keller’s newsletter-exclusive cover story on the innovative execution of and reaction to the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

WWE Backlash PPV Staff Roundtable Reviews

Keller’s Backlash PPV Report with star ratings

Keller’s “Page 2 News” column with a first-person take on the week’s top stories

Greg Parks’s full-page newsletter-exclusive column looking at the new guard rising in NXT

Keller’s newsletter-exclusive End Notes with reaction to Paul Heyman news and in-house notes

Keller’s TV Summaries with analysis of Smackdown, AEW, NXT, and Raw

