VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1673 (June 16, 2020): Keller’s cover story on Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Backlash Staff Roundtable Reviews, Parks on NXT’s new guard, Keller’s Pg. 2 News

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch Newsletter #1673
Cover-dated June 16, 2020
LINK: 1673 PWTorch Newsletter PDF
–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS
–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS
–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR
SUMMARY: This week’s NEWLY REDESIGNED AND REFORMATTED edition of the PWTorch Newsletter #1673, cover-dated June 16, 2020, includes the following features:
- Wade Keller’s newsletter-exclusive cover story on the innovative execution of and reaction to the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.
- WWE Backlash PPV Staff Roundtable Reviews
- Keller’s Backlash PPV Report with star ratings
- Keller’s “Page 2 News” column with a first-person take on the week’s top stories
- Greg Parks’s full-page newsletter-exclusive column looking at the new guard rising in NXT
- Keller’s newsletter-exclusive End Notes with reaction to Paul Heyman news and in-house notes
- Keller’s TV Summaries with analysis of Smackdown, AEW, NXT, and Raw
PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)
Leave a Reply