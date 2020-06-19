VIP AUDIO 6/18 – WKH – Ask the Editor: How are wrestling ratings tracked by Nielsen? Should certain topics and stories be off-limits for WWE? Did Bruce Prichard take over NXT this week? Why was word “Wrestling” part of Edge-Orton marketing? (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the AEW-NXT ratings and then answers mailbag questions on these topics: How are wrestling ratings tracked by Nielsen? Should certain topics and stories be off-limits for WWE? Did Bruce Prichard take over NXT this week? Why was word “Wrestling” part of Edge-Orton marketing? Is pro wrestling really anything like a play or movie or is that overblown? Should Edge have worked with a younger wrestler rather than Orton?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO