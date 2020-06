SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Bruce Mitchell is joined for a special BMAS by Jacqui Pratt for an in-depth look at the social media storm around Speaking Out, including its historic and cultural context in pro wrestling. Subjects covered include Matt Riddle, Velveteen Dream, David Starr, Dave Lagana and the NWA, and Jim and Stacey Cornette.

