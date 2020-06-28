VIP AUDIO 6/27 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines + SD Rating: Linda senate run, Dixie reacts to “Fire Russo” chants, Martha Hart sues WWE, Raw review, Jericho game show, more (141 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

2005…

6/28/05 Wade Keller Hotline: Hulk Hogan’s return, WWE goes public with JBL-Meanie backstage incident, Lesnar’s likely future, TNA’s TV situation, Matt Hardy’s big choice, more (31 min.): In today’s update, Torch editor Wade Keller discusses Matt Hardy’s big choice, Hulk Hogan’s return, ECW DVD release, WWE going public with the JBL-Meanie situation, Brock Lesnar’s likely future now that he wants to return, the inside story on what was up with the Kevin Nash and Marty Jannetty quips by Jericho and Christian, TNA’s TV situation, and more.

2010…

6/21/10 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: The NXT crew attacks Vince McMahon, a new mysterious anonymous G.M. replaces Bret Hart, Cena gets rematch against Sheamus (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest edition of WWE Raw featuring the fallout from the Fatal Four-Way PPV, major angles involving NXT’s rebels and Vince McMahon, John Cena cashing in his WWE Title rematch, Miz mixing it up with Randy Orton on the mic, Ted DiBiase dropping Virgil, a welcome Jericho-Bourne rematch, and more.

6/22/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Owen Hart’s widow sues WWE, Lesnar comments on Batista in MMA, McMahon-NXT follow-up, and more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours or so including Owen Hart’s widow suing WWE, Brock Lesnar commenting on Batista potentially entering MMA, the WWE.com follow up on the McMahon-NXT rebels and G.M. angle, and more. Plus a preview of this week’s PWTorch Newsletter.

6/23/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Raw Ratings, Jericho Game Show Ratings, Bret’s WWE Status, Owen Hart Widow Lawsuit, Angle’s TNA Future, Batista-MMA-Lesnar (12 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours or so including follow up on the lawsuit by Owen Hart’s widow against WWE, Raw ratings, Chris Jericho gameshow ratings, Batista’s MMA status, Kurt Angle’s TNA future, Bret Hart’s WWE situation, and more.

6/24/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Linda’s new campaign ad calls WWE “not real,” Angle and Flair talk about their futures, Mickie James says she’s disappointed, G.M. mystery, more (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours or so including Linda McMahon’s latest campaign add says WWE “isn’t real, but our problems [in Connecticut] are,” plus Kurt Angle and Ric Flair talk about their in-ring futures, Mickie James talks about her disappointment with being released and her plans, Jim Ross talks about his new WWE role, thoughts on the anonymous G.M. possibilities, and more.

6/25/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Linda’s opponents respond to ad, Dixie talks about “Fire Russo” chants, Angle on his schedule, Rey or Sheamus last longer as champ, Jericho game show reviews (12 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours or so including reaction from Linda McMahon’s opponents on her latest political ad saying WWE isn’t real, Kurt Angle talks about why he stays so busy, Jim Ross speculates whose title reign will last longer, Jericho hosting duties reviewed, Dixie reacts to “Fire Russo” chants, Impact audience level without NBA competition, and more.

6/26/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: What could help WWE PPV buys, should WWE cut PPV frequency in half, Bill Watts and Blacks, Shane McMahon as mystery G.M.? (21 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his “Ask the Editor” format with questions on whether Shane McMahon would be a good mystery G.M. on Raw, the dichotomy of Bill Watts and race, and whether WWE would benefit from cutting PPV frequency in half to every-other month.

6/27/10 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Smackdown: Review of the post-Fatal Four-Way PPV including Swagger-Show angle, Punk-Kane angle, Drew-Long angle, Cody’s introduces dashing nickname (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of WWE Smackdown including a Swagger-Show angle, a Punk-Kane angle, a Drew-Long angle, Cody’s introduces his new dashing nickname, and more.

