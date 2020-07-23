VIP AUDIO 7/22 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk “Apocalypse Gates” book series, Rich plays Ghost of Tsushima, Trav plays Skyrim, more (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Trav discuss the newest book series they are progressing through, the “Apocalypse Gates” series by Daniel Schinhofen. Shooting zombies and applying video game XP to real life. Rich plays the newest, wildly popular RPG, Ghost of Tsushima, while Travis obsesses over the 10 year old Skyrim. NXT and AEW run-downs. Britt Baker continues to be Rich’s AEW favorite.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO