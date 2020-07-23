News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/22 – East Coast Cast #511 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the Naomi/Booker T Twitter dust-up, what’s next for Randy Orton, how out of touch creatively Vince McMahon is, more (73 min)

July 23, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Travis and Cameron dive into the Naomi/Booker T dust-up on Twitter. What made Book single out Naomi when his reasoning doesn’t apply to her? While wrong, why his comments still have merit. What is next in Randy Orton’s career? Is it what is always next for him? Another rant about how out of touch creatively Vince McMahon is. Was Extreme Rules the worst PPV ever? Probably not, but it was bad.

