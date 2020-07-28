7/24 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Drake Maverick vs. Leon Ruff, Ever-Rise & Tehutti Miles vs. Mansoor & Lorcan & Buch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

JULY 24, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Drew Gulak

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the arena. Drake Maverick made his ring entrance, followed by Leon Ruff.

(1) DRAKE MAVERICK vs. LEON RUFF

Maverick slowly took off his jacket due to injuries at the hands of Santos Escobar. The announcers pointed out his injuries. Ruff rolled Maverick up for a surprise two count. Maverick wrestled Ruff to the mat and cinched in a hammerlock. Ruff broke the hold with a back elbow. Maverick responded with a series of clotheslines followed by a leg lariat. From there, Maverick hit a running bulldog and a standing senton. Maverick scaled the ropes and hit a diving elbow drop for the win. [c]

WINNER: Drake Maverick via pinfall in 6:00

-A vignette for Isaiah “Swerve” Scott aired. Scott was seen in a recording studio and talked about his love of performing. He said his love for making music coincided with his love of wrestling. He said he overheard that Santos Escobar said the Cruiserweight division needed a new leader and that he would beat Escobar for the Cruiserweight title.

-Back from the break, the participants of the six-man tag match made their ring entrances.

(2) EVER-RISE & TEHUTTI MILES vs. MANSOOR & ONEY LORCAN, & DANNY BURCH

Mansoor and Miles started the match. Miles quickly tagged in Parker. Mansoor wrestled Parker to the mat. Parker broke free and tagged in Martel. Lorcan tagged in and cinched in an armbar. Lorcan and Burch kept control of the match in their corner with frequent tags. Mansoor tagged in, as did Miles. Mansoor wrestled him to the mat and hit a flurry of strikes. All six men entered the ring, but the referee kept control and prevented a brawl. Lorcan tagged in, but Miles hit a dropkick after a distraction from EverRise. With Lorcan in the corner, EverRise kept control of the match with frequent tags. Lorcan avoided a dive from Parker before tagging in Burch. Burch entered the ring and hit a flurry of offense on all three of his opponents. Mansoor tagged in and hit a corkscrew neck breaker on miles. Eventually, Mansoor rolled Miles up for the win.

WINNERS: Mansoor, Oney Lorcan, & Danny Burch via pinfall in 11:00

FINAL THOUGHTS: Maverick was a welcomed addition to the show, as he hasn’t wrestled on 205 Live in quite some time. The Swerve vignette was well produced and added new layers to Scott’s character that the audience hasn’t seen before. However, the main event was a reminder of how redundant and ultimately pointless the show is weekly. 205 Live desperately needs to freshen up its roster if the show is to have any value going forward.

