Raw Rating: Up against Democratic Convention coverage and NBA playoffs, but with Shawn Michaels hook, details on viewership, key comparative metrics

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew a 1.22 rating, down from last week’s 1.28 rating and the prior week’s 1.27 rating, but above the previous three weeks (1.20, 1.21, 1.15). So, in other words, a pretty tupical rating. The ten week rolling average for Raw headed into this week was 1.26.

The show opened with 1.730 million viewers down 79,000 from last week. The prior ten weeks first hour average was 1.794 million. The second hour drew 1.697 million, down 57,000 from last week. And the third hour drew 1.502 million, down 99,000 from last week. The first-to-third hour dropoff of 228,000 is 47,000 more than the rolling ten-week average headed into this week of 181,000, so the frenetic pace of the and the hook of Shawn Michaels appearing didn’t lead to a better-than-expected performance, although the NBA playoffs and Democratic National Convention coverage could have pulled more viewers away if not for the Michaels hook. The Democratic Convention drew 18 million viewers across six networks (three broadcast channels, three cable news channels).

Raw finished in positions 9, 10, and 13 in the cable ratings among 18-49 year olds with three NBA games landing in the top eight spots, plus Democratic National Convention coverage landing in five of the top 15 slots. Raw drew 0.48 rating in that demo. Among men 18-34, it drew a 0.34. (Last week AEW did a 0.19 rating in that demo.)

One year ago this week, Raw drew a 1.76 rating. Two years ago this week, Raw drew a 2.13 rating. Three years ago this week, Raw drew a 2.29 rating.

