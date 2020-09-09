VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #618 (September 2, 2000): Coverage of Summerslam 2000, WWF insider news, ECW locker room news, Keller’s End Notes on religious themes in wrestling, XFL, and tell-all books, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #618 cover-dated September 2, 2000: This issue includes in-depth coverage of Summerslam 2000 including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, Poll Results, Cover Story, and WWF Newswire news items… Plus WCW Newswire with an example of Kevin Nash’s selfish booking, WWF Newswire with tons of insider news, ECW Newswire with loads of locker room news… Wade Keller’s End Notes on religious themes in wrestling, XFL, and tell-all books… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW TV, Smackdown, and other shows, Letters to the Torch, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #618

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE