News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/17 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (3/7/1993): Keller joined by sports talk host Chad Hartman to talk mainstream coverage of WWF scandals, WCW’s never-ending quest to find leadership, 1992 awards results (113 min)

September 17, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the March 7, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire. They are joined by KFAN sports talk host Chad Hartman to discuss his interest in pro wrestling, the WWF scandals and mainstream media coverage, the WCW quest to find leadership, and even some local sports talk about the NBA and NHL. They also take calls and discuss all current news events and talk about the Torch 1992 Awards.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020