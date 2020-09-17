VIP AUDIO 9/17 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (3/7/1993): Keller joined by sports talk host Chad Hartman to talk mainstream coverage of WWF scandals, WCW’s never-ending quest to find leadership, 1992 awards results (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the March 7, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire. They are joined by KFAN sports talk host Chad Hartman to discuss his interest in pro wrestling, the WWF scandals and mainstream media coverage, the WCW quest to find leadership, and even some local sports talk about the NBA and NHL. They also take calls and discuss all current news events and talk about the Torch 1992 Awards.

