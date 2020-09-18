VIP AUDIO 9/17 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Parking Lot Brawl on Dynamite, Raw Underground with Braun, G1, ROH, Priest-Thatcher, more (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they open with some conversation about the latest in New Japan including a curious pick many are making for the G1 Climax winner, then move on to a review of AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, and a comparison of the two shows this week. Then Todd reviews the return of ROH with first-run content on TV with their Pure Title. From there, reviews of top happenings on Smackdown and Raw. And finally coverage of last weekend’s UFC and Bellator events, plus a preview of this weekend’s fights.

