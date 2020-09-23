9/23 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Miro (formerly Rusev) makes in-ring debut, Brodie Lee defends against Orange Cassidy, Moxley & Hobbs & Darby vs. Archer & Cage & Starks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

AEW Dark Results

Evil Uno & Stu Grayson defeated Fuego del Sol & Rembrandt Lewis

Ricky Starks defeated Christopher Daniels

The Butcher& The Blade defeated Calvin Stewart & Puf

Will Hobbs defeated Serpentico

The Lucha Brothers defeated Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley

The Dark Order’s 5 & 10 (Alan Angels & Preston Vance) defeated Ryzin & Xander Gold

Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss defeated Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia

The Gunn Club (Billy & Austin Gunn) defeated Cruz & M’Badu

Serena Deeb defeated KiLynn King

Ben Carter defeated Lee Johnson

Eddie Kingston defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

AEW Late Night Dynamite Results

Scorpio Sky defeated Ben Carter

Anna Jay defeated Brandi Rhodes

Shawn Spears defeated Matt Sydal

.@bencarterbxb continues to keep @ScorpioSky on his toes in this opening match of the evening!

WATCH Late Night #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/5RXkdZhRt2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

(Josh’s Take: The headline that you’ve probably already seen everywhere is SIGN BEN CARTER. A really great showing from a guy that’s been totally off my radar. I’m not sure what the plan is feeding Matt Sydal to Shawn Spears. Matt’s new and exciting and I can’t remember the last time I saw spears on dynamite, or winning for that matter.)

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ots8MVwdDh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

Miro Makes His In-Ring Debut

Miro (f/k/a Rusev) will make his in-ring debut tonight against an unknown opponent. Miro first appeared on Dynamite two weeks ago when he was announced as the Best Man for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s upcoming wedding.

BREAKING DYNAMITE NEWS

➡️ @ToBeMiro will make his AEW in-ring debut TONIGHT on Dynamite!

➡️ We will bear from @MATTHARDYBRAND & Private Party tonight. WATCH #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/4JbZLiipbk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

(Josh’s Take: Miro has all of the tools do be a big star. I’m not convinced that pairing him with Sabian is a wise choice, but I’m happy to be proven wrong. I’m hoping for a strong in-ring showing here with minimal references to his time in WWE)

Mr. Brodie Lee Defends TNT Championship Against Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy will challenge for the TNT Championship following a four win-streak that includes back-to-back wins over Chris Jericho. Mr. Brodie Lee defeated Cody Rhodes on August 13th to become champion, and successfully defended against Dustin Rhodes on the September 9th edition of Dynamite. This will be his second defense.

The TNT Championship is on the line as the challenger @orangecassidy steps up to the champion Mr. @ThisBrodieLee. WATCH #AEWDynamite on Wednesday night at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/dNMbgsE5ct — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 19, 2020

(Josh’s Take: This feels ill-timed to me. Orange Cassidy is on an undeniable upward trajectory and Mr. Brodie Lee is still building into the big bad mid-card villain that I believe he can be. I think a loss for either of them will have an unfortunate cooling effect. I don’t see them changing the title here.)

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Miro makes his in-ring debut

Chris Jericho appears live

Matt Hardy and Private Party will speak

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida & NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante & Ivelisse

Brodie Lee (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship

Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, & Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, & Ricky Starks

RECOMMENDED: 9/22 AEW LATE NIGHT DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Ben Carter vs. Scorpio Sky, Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay, Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears