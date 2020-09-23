News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1687 (September 23, 2020): New Japan G1 first weekend coverage from Counihan and Radican, Parks column on tag wrestlers in WWE, Keller’s TV reports and news, more

September 23, 2020

PWTorch Newsletter #1687

Cover-dated September 23, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Alan Counihan’s special New Japan G1 cover story assessing what happened and what can be extrapolated from the first two G1 tournament events over the weekend… Greg Parks feature column on which tag team wrestlers in WWE would benefit from wrestling as singles instead… Sean Radican’s detailed reports on the first two nights of the New Japan G1 Tournament… Keller’s reports on Raw, Smackdown, AEW, and NXT TV shows… Keller’s “Page 2 News”… And more…

*


