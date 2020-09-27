VIP AUDIO 9/27 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Special Edition – A conversation with independent wrestling star Ben Carter (41 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s on this very SPECIAL edition episode of On the Canvas? A conversation with independent wrestling star Ben Carter. On the show, Heydorn and Carter discuss Carter’s recent match on AEW Late Night Dynamite against Scorpio Sky including specific discussion about how the match was planned, what it meant working on national television, adjusting to the smaller audience due to the pandemic era shows, and what his main goal for the match was. In addition, Carter discusses his time training with Seth Rollins including fascinating insight into what film sessions with Rollins were like at the school. Carter also dives into his style, the artistic thought process to build that style, and how he adjusts his style depending on what wrestling promotion he’s working for. All of that and much, much more. Enjoy!

