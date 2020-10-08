VIP AUDIO 10/7 – East Coast Cast #522 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss NXT Takeover 31 including Balor-O’Reilly, Retribution leader revealed, Velveteen Dream, Jey Uso, 30 years of Jericho, more (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and cam talk NXT Takeover 31. A hard-hitting, classic match between Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly that left Finn with a jaw broken in two places. Triple H continues to die on the Velveteen Dream hill. Jey Uso won’t recognize Roman as his tribal chief, and it somehow gets him another championship match. Retribution’s leader is revealed to be Ali, and we are here for it. Chris Jericho celebrates 30 years in the wrestling business on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Live calls, emails, and much more.

