VIP AUDIO 10/22 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Talking Ospreay, coronavirus, Britwres is dead, and podcasting with Benno (185 min)

October 22, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns, this time with special guest Benno from Grappl Spotlight and Post Wrestling. They talk all the latest news surrounding Will Ospreay, both inside and outside the ring, before looking at the impact of coronavirus on British wrestling, whether Britwres really is dead now, and how Benno has found podcasting through such a fraught year for pro wrestling. A really fun show! Make sure to catch Benno at Grappl, Post and Twitter.

