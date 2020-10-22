VIP AUDIO 10/22 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 (49 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Hell in a Cell “I Quit” match for the WWE Universal Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Championship, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO