VIP AUDIO 10/22 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan G1 final week, Sasha-Bayley disappointment, Reigns-Jey, New Day farewell, Retribution, Bound for Glory, UFC, more (91 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss a wide range of topics beginning with a preview of Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory PPV, a look back at UFC last weekend and a preview of this weekend’s big UFC PPV, analysis of the last week of the New Japan G1 Climax tournament, and finally full reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest with Retribution, Hell in a Cell Hype, New Day, Sasha Banks-Bayley, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, and more.

