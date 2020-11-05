VIP AUDIO 11/4 – East Coast Cast #525 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the election, upcoming AEW Full Gear PPV, Jey Uso beats down Daniel Bryan, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam get the election talk out of their systems early in the show before moving on to brighter topics. AEW’s Full Gear PPV is this weekend and looks like a more than solid card. Eddie Kingston literally talked his way into a PPV main event. Jey Uso gets nasty and beats down Daniel Bryan because his Tribal Chief told him to fall in line. Will Sasha Bank get that elusive title defense next week? Travis thinks Bianca Belair is at the start of a big push. Still waiting on a Finn Balor injury update. Live calls and much more.

