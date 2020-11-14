VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #629 (November 25, 2000): Keller interviews Vince McMahon regarding negotiations to purchase WCW, Gov. Ventura announced as new XFL announcer, Torch Talk with Vic Grimes pt. 1, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #629 cover-dated November 25, 2000: This issue includes Torch editor Wade Keller interviewing Vince McMahon regarding the negotiations to purchase WCW (as part of WWF Newswire)… Gov. Ventura announced as new XFL announcer, prompting media criticism of sitting governor associating with controversial product… Detailed Survivor Series PPV coverage… Wade Keller’s End Notes breaks down the start rating for the Austin vs. Hunter PPV main event… Torch Talk with Vic Grimes, pt. 1… WCW Newswire details the possibility of Eric Bischoff taking over WCW and meetings between Jerry Jarrett and Brad Siegel… ECW Newswire details potential roster cuts due to tight budget and the RVD-ECW controversy… Plus coverage of Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, Thunder, ECW TV, and more…



