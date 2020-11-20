FREE PODCAST 11/19 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Survivor Series, Zelina Vega, Shirai-Ripley, Inner Circle in Las Vegas, Russ-Gargano-Priest (149 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix.” They discuss a wide range of topics beginning with a review of last night’s NXT on USA program including Io Shirai beating Rhea Ripley and how WWE handled the Johnny Gargano rematch with Leon Ruff. Then they discuss Zelina Vega’s WWE departure and the subsequent wrestling union talk. Then a full review of Smackdown and Raw and a preview of the Survivor Series PPV. Then a review of AEW Dynamite including the Inner Circle in Las Vegas skits, the Will Hobbs heel turn, and the Kenny Omega contract signing.

