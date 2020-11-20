VIP AUDIO 11/19 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Zelina Vega and wrestling union talk, Survivor Series preview, Shirai-Ripley, Inner Circle in Las Vegas, UFC, Bellator, Raw, SD, NXT, AEW (135 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss a wide range of topics beginning with a review of last night’s NXT on USA program including Io Shirai beating Rhea Ripley and how WWE handled the Johnny Gargano rematch with Leon Ruff. Then they discuss Zelina Vega’s WWE departure and the subsequent wrestling union talk. Then a full review of Smackdown and Raw and a preview of the Survivor Series PPV. Then a review of AEW Dynamite including the Inner Circle in Las Vegas skits, the Will Hobbs heel turn, and the Kenny Omega contract signing. Then some UFC and Bellator talk. Somewhere in there is a major rant about WWE Network now bombarding paying customers with commercials and a rant about grammar suggestions on Outlook.

