VIP AUDIO 11/19 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Ahead of their GHC Heavyweight Title match this weekend, an audio history of Go Shiozaki and Katsuhiko Nakajima’s parallel careers (90 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Aiden O’Brien for a look into the history of Go Shiozaki and Katsuhiko Nakajima as opponents, and partners, ahead of their huge GHC Heavyweight Title match this Sunday. From the epic Budokan Hall tag of 2005 where they were let loose by their mentors Kobashi and Sasaki, to their hugely popular AXIZ team, it was quite the journey that has taken Go and Nakajima to this point. Alan and Aidan leave no stone unturned, and hopefully will get you pumped for what should be a great bout – NOAH’s biggest of the year. Check it out.

