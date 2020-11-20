VIP AUDIO 11/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Origin of Omega’s Cleaner monicker, Nakamura undoing a Hall of Fame career, Gorilla Monsoon legacy on mic and in ring, Reigns, Brandi, crossover sports athletes, more (58 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

What would Wade and Todd’s entrance music be?

Would fans be cheering this heel version of Roman Reigns in a non-COVID landscape?

How can wrestling styles in 2020 be broken down in categories?

Thoughts on Gorilla Monsoon’s announcing and his in-ring career.

What are some timeless aspects of 1980s wrestling that are timeless and what aspects should be left behind?

Has Shinsuke Nakamura’s time in WWE taken him out of the Hall of Fame category? And could the same thing happen with Kenny Omega if he falters for years in AEW?

Does Brenden Vick’s name being used by a wrestler create a potential valid lawsuit?

What is the future of the Rascalz now that they’ve left Impact? What impact can Joe Doering have?

Could John Silver or R-Truth become champions in a real pro wrestling world if they could avoid a few common pratfalls?

Does Brandi Rhodes get too much criticism?

What major sports star had the worst in-ring performance? Who was the best at transitioning from being a sports star to being a pro wrestler?

Which faction was a greatest waste of talent, Retribution or Spirit Squad? Which Retribution members can still succeed despite the faction?

Has WWE spawned any good announcers other than Kelly Kelly?

What have you been playing on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X?

What is Kenny Omega’s “Cleaner” gimmick? How did it originate?

