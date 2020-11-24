VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1696 (November 24, 2020): Keller’s cover story on Survivor Series, PPV Roundtable Reviews, Parks on MLW’s restart, Mitchell on Lana, Keller’s Raw, SD, Dynamite TV reports

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1696

Cover-dated November 24, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story and PPV report on WWE Survivor Series… Staff Roundtable Reviews and Scores of Survivor Series… Greg Parks feature column on the MLW restart… Bruce Mitchell’s column on the Lana situation and a devious idea for WWE… Keller’s reports on AEW Dynamite, Raw, and Smackdown… Torch Newswire… And more..

