VIP AUDIO 11/26 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Nights 3-8 of the Best of Super Jr. 27 and World Tag League 2020 tour, and New Japan Showdown’s second night (64 min)

November 26, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado discuss seven shows (!!!) between the Best of Super Jr. 27/World Tag League 2020 tour including a big win for Toa Henare and the second half of New Japan Strong’s Showdown with a new addition to Team Filthy. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

