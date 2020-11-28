VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #631 (December 9, 2000): Cover Story with exclusive news that Bischoff had assembled group of investors that planned to purchase WCW, ECW Massacre on 34th St. coverage, Keller’s Annual Roster Rankings of ECW, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #631 cover-dated December 9, 2000: This issue includes a cover story with exclusive major news that Eric Bischoff had assembled a group of investors that planned to purchase WCW and an announcement was forthcoming… WWF Newswire includes notes on Shawn Stasiak’s response to being fired for secretly recording conversations… WCW Newswire details the reaction to reports of Bischoff’s return and fallout from a disturbance on an airplane carrying WCW employees… ECW Newswire details Scott Hall’s interest in working for ECW, plus details of Paul Heyman addressing his wrestlers regarding payroll and more… In depth coverage of ECW Massacre on 34th St. headlining with Steve Corino vs. Justin Credible vs. Jerry Lynn in the main event… Wade Keller’s Annual Roster Rankings of ECW… A Torch Talk with Vic Grimes… Wade Keller’s editorial on Eric Bischoff’s To-Do List if he were to take over WCW… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, Thunder, ECW TV, and more…

