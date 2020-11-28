VIP AUDIO 11/28 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Did Shiozaki vs. Nakajima deliver after all our hype last week? A look at NOAH’s future, and an in-depth look at AJPW’s Real World Tag League (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L looks at how NOAH’s big GHC championship match unfolded and whether Go Shiozaki and Katsuhiko Nakajima were able to live up to the expectations we placed on them during last week’s Paradise. Alan also looks at NOAH’s options with the title ahead of another marquee match next weekend and the possibilities of big things for the company in 2021. Plus, All Japan’s Real World Tag League is at the halfway point and we check in with a look at the star performances of Enfants Terribles – Shotaro Ashino and Kuma Arashi. Check it out!

