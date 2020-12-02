VIP AUDIO 12/1 – WKH – The News: Tony Khan media scrum summary and analysis, AEW Winter is Coming preview, NXT’s lax line-up and hype, Ricochet on Raw Talk, last week’s NXT win over AEW, more (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following items: The Tony Khan media scrum summary and analysis including his thoughts on Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, whether The Elite are being pushed too hard now, Miro, adding wrestlers to the roster without cutting any, people reacting poorly to his social media boasting, and more. Also, a preview of the AEW Winter is Coming line-up, NXT’s lax line-up and hype countering AEW Dynamite this week, Ricochet on Raw Talk and what it says about him and what can be learned, details on last week’s NXT win over AEW Dynamite in the ratings, and more.

