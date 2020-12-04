News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/2 – East Coast Cast #529 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Pat Patterson’s controversies and contributions, Reigns still doing his thing, early picks for potential Rumble winners, more (94 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On tonight’s episode, the fellas briefly talk about the death of Pat Patterson – some of the controversies that surrounded him as well as some of his contributions to pro wrestling. Roman Reigns is still doing his thing. What are the chances Roman wrestles the Rock at an upcoming Wrestlemania? Early picks on potential Royal Rumble winners. AEW tonight puts on their biggest free TV event to date. Will Kenny Omega emerge with the AEW championship?

