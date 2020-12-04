VIP AUDIO 12/2 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk NXT’s go-home show, AEW’s Winter is Coming TV event, Sting in AEW, “Ready Player Two,” more (142 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP discussing NXT’s go-home show and AEW’s “Winter is Coming” TV event. WarGames is this weekend, and the heels and babyfaces split their main advantage matches. Io Shirai is revealed to be a mystery partner of the babyface women’s team. Sting is now in AEW, and Travis wants to know why! Kenny Omega wins the AEW title and absconds to Canada and Impact wrestling with his newly won championship! Travis and Rich both read “Ready Player Two” and had very different reactions to the sequel.

