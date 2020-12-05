VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #632 (December 16, 2000): Cover Story on messy WCW ownership situation, WWF Armageddon 2000 with Hell in a Cell, Torch Talk with new ECW Champ Steve Corino, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #632 cover-dated December 16, 2000: This issue’s cover story details the messy WCW ownership situation including details of the meeting Brad Siegel held with wrestlers to address the company’s future… In-depth coverage of WWF Armageddon 2000 with Hell in a Cell… Part of a Torch Talk with new ECW Champ Steve Corino… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” on the PTC-WWF war… Plus WWF Newswire, WCW Newswire, ECW Newswire, reports on Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, Thunder, ECW TV, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #632

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE