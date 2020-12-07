VIP AUDIO 12/7 – Radican Worldwide – Interview with The Young Bucks: Being EVPs and wrestlers vs. just being wrestlers, putting together their match against FTR at Full Gear, writing their first book “Killing the Business,” more (21 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by AEW EVPs and AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt & Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick begin the show discussing what it has been like being wrestlers and EVPs compared to what it was like when they were just wrestlers before launching AEW. Next, Matt and Nick discuss what went into putting their match together with FTR at Full Gear in depth, and why the preparation for their match was different than what they usually do for their matches. The Young Bucks also talk about the process of writing their first book “Killing the Business.” Matt and Nick discuss how difficult it was writing the book in 2019 while they were balancing their duties as EVPs. The show concludes with Matt and Nick discussing their match against The Hybrid 2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) and what to expect from it on Dynamite this Wednesday.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO