VIP AUDIO 12/30 – East Coast Cast #533 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the death of Brodie Lee, Owens-Reigns cage match, Big E, Jeff Hardy, more (93 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the wrestling community mourns the death of Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper. What he meant to his friends in the business. The outpouring of support from fans all over. The story within a story that had to be discussed. The week in TV gave us a tremendous cage match with an even better finish between Owens and Reigns. Big E wins the Intercontinental championship in what many hope is the beginning of a serious main event push. Jeff Hardy gets rag-dolled again. Live calls and much more.

