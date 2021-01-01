VIP AUDIO 12/31 – WKH – A Walk Through 2020 – Q1: Looking at and reflecting on the headlines in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter every week in the first quarter of 2020 including start of pandemic (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a walk through 2020, part one, looking at and reflecting on the headlines in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter every week in the first quarter of 2020 including WrestleKingdom, the Royal Rumble, Randy Orton’s big angles as his heel push got revved up, Drew McIntyre’s rise, Shayna Baszler’s call-up from NXT, Tessa Blanchard’s men’s world title win in Impact, and the start of the impact of the pandemic including WrestleMania becoming a two-night event.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO