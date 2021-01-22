Top WrestleMania 37 matches not set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania locations for the next three years have been announced, but top matches for this year’s show of shows are not set.

Aside from a few whispers, rumors around the main event matches for WrestleMania this year have been few and far between. The Wrestling Observer reports the reason behind that simply is because the top matches for this year’s event haven’t been set.

The report indicates that the championship match on the Raw side of things is fully up in the air. On Smackdown, WWE is considering two different options for Roman Reigns and that Daniel Bryan is not a sure lock to face The Big Dog as some speculations have suggested.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on April 11th and April 12th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. This will be the first major WWE event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in which fans will be in attendance.

