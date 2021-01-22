VIP AUDIO 1/22– WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Tyler Sage cohosts to talk 2005 Royal Rumble, Ruthless Aggression Era, Edge, Cena, Batista, Orton, classic cinema, some sports, more (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tyler Sage from the PWTorch VIP show “Podcast of Honor” joins Frank to break down the 2005 Royal Rumble. They talk about the Ruthless Aggression era and transition to the Cena/Batista years which started around this time. They briefly discuss the set resembling “The Rumble” from West Side Story and their thoughts on the movie, which Frank never saw until now. They break down the show including Edge vs. Michaels, a terrible Undertaker vs. Heidenreich casket match, JBL vs. Angle vs. Show (WWE title), Triple H vs. Orton (World title), and the Rumble match itself including the botched ending. Tyler gives additional thoughts on last and this year’s rumble PPV, and they close out with a brief sports discussion.

