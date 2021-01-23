FREE PODCAST 1/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Doc Bruce joins to talk Shinsuke Nakamura and the laziness label, which wrestlers catch those labels and which duck them, more (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s show talks Shinsuke Nakamura, his laziness, commentary and careful analysis of some of the outside factors that can color the conversation, comparisons of Shinsuke to T-Mac, how similar wrestlers don’t necessarily receive that critique, and the ultra production of John Cena and Hiroshi Tanahashi as both carrot and stick to their contemporaries. Additionally, the pair go deep into how other sports can mirror these situations in pro wrestling, notably hiring cycles in the NFL, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO